The Selkirk RCMP are currently investigating two incidents of arson in the Matlock area that occurred May 16.

At 05:35 am, officers were called to a structure fire on Chalet Beach Road where they discovered a shed engulfed in flames.

At 06:45 am, they were then called to a fire located 1 mile further east of the first incident and discovered another shed engulfed in flames.

The Selkirk RCMP along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.