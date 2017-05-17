The Manitoba government named 12 new members to its Social Services Appeal Board May 10.

The 15-member board reviews appeals from Manitobans who use government programs such as Employment and Income Assistance, Rent Assist, Manitoba Prenatal Benefit, marketAbilities, Community Living disABILITY and 55-Plus: A Manitoba Income Supplement. It also hears licensing appeals for adoption agencies, child-care and residential-care facilities.

“I am confident these new board members will use their skills and expertise to ensure Manitoba families will continue to receive quality care and programming,” said

Families Minister Scott Fielding in a prepared statement.

The province selected Carmanne (Anne) Berry of Teulon to serve a one-year term as vice-chair. Berry has extensive experience in financial operations and management, and has volunteered with organizations such as the Thompson Kinette Club.

The minister also congratulated other new board members including Treena Ross of Fraserwood.

The minister thanked the outgoing board members for their dedication and service.