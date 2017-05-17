New Life Church seeking green thumbs

Stonewall’s New Life Church is looking for community members who would like to try their hand at gardening to come over and make their community garden greener.



“We’ve expanded the garden plots and we want to open it up to anyone in the community who may want a garden plot of their own but don’t have the space,” associate pastor Andrew Dyck said.



The garden started up last year with eight plots offered to church members.



“We weren’t certain how good the soil was so we decided we would start with eight people in the church. We didn’t want to open it up to the community and then find out that it was a dud so we experimented on ourselves,” the community garden’s coordinator Jeannette Bailey said.



After a successful first growing season, the church decided to expand to 24 plots.



“We have a well so there is a water system (at the garden) but everybody needs to bring their own tools and it’s there little plot,” Bailey said.



The cost to rent a plot for the season is $25, with $10 being refunded at the end of the season after fall clean up.



The church also asks gardeners to plant a row of produce to donate to the local food bank in order to make healthy choices available to all.



“Our goal really is to have the community join us out there. People can grow their own food, reduce their food costs and have some healthier options,” Bailey added.



To sign up for one of the garden plots contact Bailey at 204-467-5762 or 204-461-2169.