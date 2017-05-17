Manitoba Legislature gets Unlocked

Museums participating in the creation of Unlocked: Stories of the Interlake Traveling Trunk Exhibit were excited to find out the exhibit is making the journey to the

Manitoba Legislative Building from May 12-26.



“They are just in awe of the fact that after this number of years that it is still traveling and that people still want it and that it’s going outside of the region,” the Interlake

Tourism Association manager Gail McDonald said.



Unlocked was a combined effort between the Interlake Tourism Association and 10 Interlake museums who each put together a trunk of artifacts to tell a story from their particular community.



The museums that participated were the Arborg and District Multicultural Heritage Village, Ashern Pioneer Museum, Eriksdale Museum, Marine Museum of Manitoba,

New Iceland Heritage Museum, Oak Hammock Marsh Interpretive Centre, Quarry Park Heritage Arts Centre, St. Andrews Rectory and Heritage Centre, Teulon and District Museum and the Woodlands Pioneer Museum.



“Hopefully it’s going to mean that they will get more visitation as soon as they are open. The hope is people will be inspired by the stories they see there and want to learn more,” McDonald noted.



“It’s going to be on the main floor right around the grand staircase, so it will be located very easily and it will be incorporated into the tours of the legislature while it’s there.”



This will be the first of two trips planned for Unlocked this year as it will be available to patrons of the Manitoba Museum from Oct. 1 until the beginning of January 2018.



“It is a very unique project and the major reason that it’s such a unique project is because of the partnership. It is outstanding that 10 museums would work together,” McDonald said.



This is currently the last planned stop for the trunks before their contents get sent back to be part of their original museum collections.



“This is quite an acknowledgement to the group and to Interlake Tourism Association because we have been backing this and pushing it forward the whole time. Just being able to celebrate this unique partnering situation was enormous,” McDonald added.



The project was the winner of the 2015 Interlake Tourism Association’s Partnership award and a finalist for the 2015 Travel Manitoba Partnership Award.