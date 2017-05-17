Addressing ambulance wait times

The Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority hosted a public meeting to address ambulance wait times throughout the region.



The two hour meeting run by the Provincial Emergency Department Wait Times Task Force took place at the Gordon Howard Centre in Selkirk May 10.



The province established a the task force with two committees to examine and address wait time for emergency care and priority procedures such as surgeries and diagnostic tests.



By dividing the two key areas, it was determined that the right subject matter experts can focus their skill sets and give us the most effective advice.



The task force is lead by the co-chairs of the Emergency Department Wait Times Reduction and Access Improvement Committee and are focusing on wait times and improved access to care in Emergency departments.



The survey and the public meetings with provide opportunities for Manitobans to share their experiences and ideas on how emergency care services can be improved.

This feedback will be consider as part of the report to the province with advice on ways to improve access to emergency care in Manitoba.



These public consultations are taking place in communities throughout across the province. To share your thoughts and opinions with the task force, complete the online survey at gov.mb.ca/health/wtrft.html.

