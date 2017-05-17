3.7% municipal tax increase for Rockwood

The R.M. of Rockwood released their 2017 financial plan which shows an increase of 3.7% to municipal property taxes when compared to last year’s budget.



“We had a reduction of revenue from last year to this year and we basically had to raise the mill rate to account for some of that revenue that we lost. Our expenses we basically held, we increased them by $23,000 from 2017 to 2016. With the price of things going up all the time, I thought holding the line at $23,000 was a pretty good feat,” Rockwood CAO Chris Luellman said.



“It’s a proud budget with expenses going up every year, keeping it at just a $23,000 increase in expenses, we thought we did a pretty good job. We would have liked to see zero but that just wasn’t feasible.”



The RM expects a reduction of revenue compared to 2016 as they have sold out of lots at the Rockwood Business Park and can no longer use that as a source of revenue.



This comes on the heels of a successful 2016 when the final numbers showed the RM having a surplus.



“The biggest highlight (of 2016) was the completion of the agreement for the Stony Mountain Lagoon expansion. We had originally budgeted $1 million for the project and we came in at $800,000, so that would probably be our biggest win. Other than that, we came in with a $200,000 surplus in 2016, which was a result of a government grant for roads and bridges that we maximized,” Luellman said.



The RM has big plans for 2017 with an expansion to the Stonewall-Rockwood Firehall on the books. This will allow for the purchase of a new pumper in the coming years, which would not currently fit inside the building.



“This was a big decision of ours as Stonewall and Rockwood have had a great history and a great partnership over the years and we felt that this was the R.M. of

Rockwood’s opportunity to give a little extra and add to our partnership by saying, ‘Here, let’s help out by putting this extension on for the benefit of all the residents in both communities who will have a piece of fire apparatus that will actually fit,’” Luellman said.



The new pumper is not slated to be bought in this year’s budget but will be a joint purchase between the RM of Rockwood and the Town of Stonewall in the coming years.



Luellman hopes residents recognize that difficult decisions were made to maintain a minimal increase to ratepayers in this year’s financial plan.



“Everyone is affected the same way with increased costs and we’re just trying to do our best to reduce the burden placed on the general tax payer. School expenses are up. We are cognizant of that and we just want to make sure our residents get the best bang for their buck,” he added.