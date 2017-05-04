WSP COPP promoting ‘spotlight on speed’ week

The West St Paul Citizens on Patrol group is kicking off this year’s Speedwatch program, by participating in ‘Spotlight on Speed’ Week which runs from May 1 to 6.



West St Paul C.O.P. P. Coordinator Detlef Hindemith explained the purpose of ‘Spotlight on Speed’ Week is to raise awareness about the dangers of driving over the posted speed limit.



During the week C.O.P.P. volunteers will be operating the speed reader board, provided by Manitoba Public Insurance, to raise awareness of posted speed limits in our community as a reminder to motorists about the actual speed they are travelling, in relation to the posted speed limit.



“Speeding by driving over the posted limit puts everyone around you at risk,” Hindemith said.



Hindemith noted that Speeding is attributed to an average of 23 fatalities a year and increases the risk of serious injuries. Many traffic related injuries can be prevented by driving within the posted limit and slowing down.



West St Paul C.O.P.P. will be monitoring the speed reader board on Main St including other locations in the community throughout the “Spotlight on Speed” week.



In addition to the speed watch program, the local group also takes part in a semi-annual distracted driving survey. The West St. Paul C.O.P.P. are on the look out for drivers who are using a hand-held devices while driving and who are also not wearing their seat belts.



“We collected this data and submit it to the RCMP and an analyst complies it and they use it to help with their enforcement and educational campaigns,” he said.

For those interested and or wanting to learn more about the West St Paul, Citizens on Patrol Program contact Detlef Hindemith at 204-612-3465.

