Stonewall woman 6/49 winner

Connie Lynn Lowen of Stonewall is thankful she picked up a LOTTO 6/49 and EXTRA ticket for the March 25 draw after winning $100,000.

“I didn’t know it was a winner until I took it to the store and scanned it,” she said. “When I saw the amount I was shocked. It’s unbelievable!”

The happy winner said she is going to share her winnings with her family.

Lowen purchased her winning ticket at the Giant Tiger, located at 507 London Street in Winnipeg.