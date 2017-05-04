Community members are being invited to gear up for a day of driving Ford cars at Gimli High School May 13, as part of the national Ford Drive 4UR School Fundraiser.



For the first time, the event, designed to help raise funds for local schools, is heading to GHS.

“For every person who test drives a Ford vehicle that we have available (at the event), Ford Canada will donate $20 to the Gimli High School Graduating Committee,”

Karen Raemer, with Gimli Auto, said in an email.



Raemer said it was important for the company to help graduating class where it could.

“We know how much work is put into fundraising events, and we want to do our part to help the Gimli High School graduating class. Most of us at Gimli Auto are previous grads of Gimli High School,” she said.



She hoped as many people would attend the event as possible.

“You either know these kids, or their families or have been a Gimli grad yourself. Come on down and help these kids raise money for their graduation,” Raemer added.



Dianne Auer, chair of GHS’s grad fundraising committee said the company’s generosity will go a long way in helping students have a great graduation.

“We really appreciate Gimli Ford and the offer to help us raise money for the graduation. The money raised will help with decorations, food, music and other items needed for the dinner and dance,” Auer said.



She encouraged community members to come out for a fun day.



“The community is always very supportive and with this fundraiser, the more community members that come for a test drive the more money Ford will donate to the grad. We will also be having a barbecue set up at the school (GHS), so bring your appetite along,” Auer said.



The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register online, visit /forddrive4ur.ca/en/drive4wegimlihighschool or register on site during the day. Participants must be 18 and over and have a valid license.



Nationally, Ford Canada hopes to raise $1 million for charities and partner schools across Canada in 2017.

