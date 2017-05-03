Woodlands presents 2017 financial plan

The RM of Woodlands revealeda mill rate increase of 2.25% for ratepayers and information about new capital projects for the coming year at their financial plan meeting, April 27.



“I think we’re right in line with the rate of inflation really. I think that it’s just, cost-of-living that we’re dealing with and I think we did a really good job of just maintaining it,” RM of Woodlands reeve Trevor King said.



King said less funding from provincial sources means that there will be less going on in the region than in the past year. However, there are still some projects on the books.



“I guess the biggest one would be our new sewer force main that we budgeted for,” King said.



Other capital projects that are planned for 2017 include $900,000 towards the municipal public works shop, $225,000 towards construction on Road 82, $210,000 which will cover the cost of a new grader and $20,000 for new strategic plan.



Woodlands has, so far, secured two grants out of several which they are waiting to hear back about. These grants are a Green Team Youth Employment Grant of $2,100 and beaver control grant for $360.



The presentation also showed the sample tax increase which includes both the municipal increase and the school levy for a sample property with a value of $250,000 in three of Woodland’s taxable areas. For the Warren area, the increase to the sample property’s taxes for 2017 would be 4.2% compared to the equivalent 2016 taxation, for rural residences and farm properties the increase is reduced to 3.2%.



“I think that we’ve maintained the tax increase really well it seems to be in line with all of the other municipalities around us,” King said.



2017 Highlights from plan

• Construct and realign Road 82N between 15W and 16W

• Developing a drain plan for Warren/Tait

• Closure of the Argyle landfill site

• New landfill cell/convert woodlands landfill site to transfer station

• Developing a new asset management plan

• Low pressure sever force main to be installed in the community of woodlands

• Rip Rap installed along the wall of the Woodlands Lagoon cells, protection against erosion

• Upgrade Woodlands lift station to third phase



2016 Successes from plan

• Waste Management Committee revamping of recycling and garbage

• Re-construct & asphalt Road 77 N

• Construction well underway for expansion of municipal public works shop

• Starting to develop a term strategic plan

• Natural gas installed in the community of Woodlands

• Woodlands Lagoon expansion

• Profitable first year for RM of Woodlands Community Pastures Inc.