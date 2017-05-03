Vandalism creates environmental hazard

During the early hours of April 21 between midnight and 5 a.m., a waste oil storage tank was punctured at Stonewall Tire and Automotive Repair spilling oil onto the ground and into First Street East.



“It looks like someone drilled a hole into our waste oil tank dumping about 600 litres of oil, which caused hazmat to respond,” Don Addison, the owner of Stonewall Tire and Automotive Repair said.



A customer reported the spill to Stonewall Tire informing them there was oil leaking onto the street.



“It was a drill or something that put a nice hole in it. It wasn’t a rupture. It looks like it was drilled,” Addison explained.



He said the first step of the clean up happened quickly with the area being diked off so that the oil did not spill into the nearby storm sewers.



Addison estimates the damage as a result of the vandalism will be in excess of $10,000.



The RCMP say the incident is currently under investigation.

