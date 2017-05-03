Stonewall getting better together with IERHA

Get Better Together, a program which helps people live better with chronic diseases, is coming to Stonewall starting May 4.

“The main idea of the program is trying to get people to learn self-managing tools and self-managing skills for chronic conditions,” Caroline LeClaire, a registered dietitian with Interlake Eastern Regional Health Authority said.

LeClaire added many people dealing with chronic conditions deal with the same issues regardless of the condition they are affected by.

“(This course) could help somebody that has diabetes, somebody that has high blood pressure, or somebody that has celiac. The idea is that all of these people might have a different kind of condition but they’re all dealing with the same type of issues,” she explained.

The program will cover subjects such as symptom management, pain management, depression, healthy eating, the mind body connection, getting better sleep, physical activity, dealing with difficult emotions and communication with both friends and family as well as physicians.

“We take six weeks where we talk about the different types of tools people can use to do self-management and break those symptom cycles,” LeClaire said

The program will see participants meet each Thursday from 1 to 3:30 p.m. for six sessions from May 4 until June 8 in the Stonewall Hospital’s multipurpose room.



According to LeClaire the program will bring to light the issues that people are actually going through having a chronic condition, but is also useful for those that support someone with a chronic illness.

“I hope that (attendees) become comfortable with self-management and get a voice for themselves with and their own chronic conditions. It’s really important that you are able to say ‘Yes. I’m going to express how I feel today’ and recognize that there are symptoms cycles,” she said.

The program is confidential, however, residents must sign up ahead of time by calling 1-877-979-WELL (9355).