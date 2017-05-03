Ecole R.W. Bobby Bend will play host to Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority’s Ready, Set, Grow program designed to help both children and caregivers with the transition into kindergarten.



“It’s a joint venture between the Interlake Eastern Regional Health Authority and the Interlake School Division and we’re basically having a little mini health fair for the students that will be entering the school in fall,” a dietitian with IERHA, Caroline LeClair said.



Ready, Set Grow will take place May 8 from 1 to 7 p.m.



“It’s come and drop by whenever you feel like. Basically they’ll be a lot of stations set up, the public nurse is going to do hand washing, I have preschool nutrition, the fire truck is coming, a dentist will be there, so there’s a lot of different information,” LeClair explained.



This program is geared towards school-aged children in the area from not just Stonewall and IERHA are hoping to have children from other communities around Stonewall attend.



“It’s going to be a little bit scary for some kids going to school for the first time,” LeClair noted.



According to LeClair, the event will show kids what happens in Kindergarten, what to expect, and that it’s going to be really fun. However, there will also be some booths set up for parents and caregivers who might have their own anxieties. For example, the nutrition booth can help parents learn to pack healthy lunches.



Parents are asked to register by calling Yvonne or Caitlin at 204-467-4400.



Those who register will have an Ages and Stages Questionnaire sent to them and if the children don’t do well on the communication portion of the quiz, the Health

Authority has both an audiologist and a speech language pathologist that the parents can book appointments with to make sure new students have the greatest opportunity to succeed academically.



Siblings are welcome to attend.