May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month and Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living is reminding Manitobans that tick-borne diseases are preventable.



Manitobans can protect themselves by performing regular tick checks after spending time outdoors, knowing where blacklegged ticks are located, minimizing the risk of exposure and recognizing the signs and symptoms of tick-borne diseases.



Blacklegged ticks, which can carry anaplasmosis, babesiosis and Lyme disease, are most commonly found within and along the edge of forests and in areas with thick, woody shrubs and other vegetation. These ticks are most often found from early spring through late fall.



The burden of Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases in Manitoba continues to increase. Since 2015, nearly 85% of the anaplasmosis and Lyme disease cases reported in Manitoba likely had local exposure. In addition, less than one in three Manitobans infected with Lyme disease recalled a tick bite. Limiting exposure to potentially infected blacklegged ticks is the key to tick-borne disease prevention.



Minimizing your risk

• applying an appropriate tick repellent, following label directions, on exposed skin and clothing

• inspecting yourself, children and pets after spending time outdoors

• removing ticks as soon as possible from people and pets

• staying to the centre of walking trails

• wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts

• keeping grass and shrubs around homes cut short to create drier environments that are less suitable for blacklegged tick survival.



Anaplasmosis

Symptoms of anaplasmosis can start five to 21 days after a tick bite and may include fever, chills, headache, joint aches, nausea and vomiting, often in association with blood abnormalities and/or liver abnormalities. Anaplasmosis can be successfully treated with antibiotics.



Babesiosis

Symptoms of babesiosis can start one to six weeks after a tick bite and may include non-specific flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, sweats, headache, body aches, loss of appetite, nausea or fatigue. Babesiosis can be successfully treated with antibiotics.



Lyme Disease

Symptoms of Lyme disease can start about three days to one month after a tick bite, often with an expanding rash which then fades. Early symptoms can also include headache, stiff neck, muscle aches or fatigue, fever, chills and swollen lymph nodes. Lyme disease can be effectively treated with antibiotics and treatment is most successful in the early stages of infection.



People who think they may have anaplasmosis, babesiosis or Lyme disease should see their doctor.



For more information, residents may also contact Health Links–Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or (toll-free) 1 888 315-9257.



For more information about tick-borne diseases, including a map showing the blacklegged tick risk areas and additional information about prevention, go to gov.mb.ca/health/publichealth/cdc/tickborne/index.html.