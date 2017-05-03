New book shows the many sides of William Kurelek

Stonewall artist William Kurelek has once again been honoured for his contributions to the Canadian and international art world with a book about his life written by Andrew Kear the chief curator and curator of Canadian art at the Winnipeg Art Gallery.



“(The Art Canada Institute) has cast themselves with creating accessible and yet still scholarly publications on Canadian artists. Artist who are both living and dead, historical and contemporary,” said Kear.



The Institute approached him about writing the book that became William Kurelek: Life & Work, because of his previous experience putting together the largest William Kurelek exhibition to date for the WAG.



Kear describes the book as having two lives because it has been launched online at www.aci-iac.ca/william-kurelek as an ebook, but will also live in hard copy with an official launch date of May 16.



“Kurelek is amazing to me, he’s such a fascinating artist, a fascinating personality. So, I relished getting back into his life and in his art like I had done for the previous exhibition. The essay that I published for the 2011 exhibition was very specific to a certain part of Kurelek’s career. It was really focused on his religious paintings and his religious beliefs,” said Kear.



“This new book gave me the opportunity to take a step back and consider him more broadly as a religious painter but also as a multicultural painter. As a painter who dealt with issues of mental illness, as a painter who loved to tell stories through his art, and as a painter of the 1960s.”

Kear added, even though Kurelek was ‘out of step’ with artists of his day, people couldn’t turn away and critics couldn’t ignore his work.



The purpose of this project was to make information about Kurelek and other artists available to everyone.



“Publishing an ebook online is a cheap and accessible way of doing that,” explained Kear. “But nothing beats a real book.”



Publishing the book in this way makes it particularly accessible for students and teachers who would like to share information about Kurelek’s life and art in the classroom.



The book has information about various topics including how he painted historical references, how he was viewed by his peers and critics and his mental health.

“It was interesting getting that broader take on the artist,” said Kear.