International Migratory Bird Day at OHM

Oak Hammock Marsh is once again celebrating the diversity of migratory birds with an International Migratory Bird Day celebration May 13.



This year’s event focuses on bird stop-over sites. There will be a theatre presentation on Manitoba warblers with Christian Artuso at 11 a.m., a bird banding with naturalist Paula Grieef from 12 to 3 p.m., a bird survey from 1 to 2 p.m. administered by the marsh’s interpreters, and an opportunity to make a colourful flock of birds by painting bird silhouettes, which will be displayed in the OHM lobby.

