IERHA teaching critical eating skills

The Interlake Eastern Regional Health Authority is hosting Craving Change a program that aims to dig down into the reasons we eat in order to help participants make better dietary decisions.



“We should be eating the apple when we’re hungry but if there’s a piece of chocolate cake we’re more likely to eat that piece of chocolate cake,” an IERHA dietitian Caroline LeClair said.



“(Craving Change) works by asking why am I going towards all the unhealthy food all the time instead of going towards the apple,” LeClair explained.



The program looks closely at many aspects of our lives, how the lives of participants might have changed compared to previous generations, and how those changes impact our food choices.



“It takes a look into our environment. Our environment is always telling us we have to eat so no wonder it’s so hard to say no to food all the time. (We see food) in commercials, you’re driving to Winnipeg and there are all these fast-food adds in front of you, you’re on the internet and things will pop up all the time. Society is just basically telling us to eat all the time,” LeClair said.



The program provides participants with tools that can be used to make a healthy change in their eating habits.



Her favourite quote from the program is ‘Genetics load the gun but it’s the environment that holds the trigger,’ which she explained means a person might be predisposed to a certain chronic condition but that a person’s environment and lifestyle are also a factor in that person getting ill.



The six-week program involves attendees attending 2.5 hour sessions every Thursday starting May 12, which gives participants the chance to drill down into the program. There will also be a workbook provided which will allow participants to look at over two dozen tools to help them reshape how they think about food.



LeClair explained the program is open to anyone and everyone that eats.



“I hope that they’re able to find tools that will work for them individually and that it can turn on some light bulbs. That (participants) will realize that they’re not alone if they’re having issues,” Le Clair added.



To register call 1-877-979-WELL (9355) or email wellness@ierha.ca.