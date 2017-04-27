Kinew, Wasylycia-Leis speak to Lakeside NDP

Former New Democrat MLA and MP Judy Wasylycia-Leis was the featured speaker at a gathering of Lakeside NDP members at the Parochial Hall in Stonewall April 25. But, she wasn’t the most high-profile speaker at the event.



Fort Rouge MLA and Manitoba NDP leadership candidate Wab Kinew also delivered a speech to those in attendance. The former CBC journalist and University of Winnipeg administrator discussed how the party can regain the trust of Manitobans, pointing to the growing distrust of the Progressive Conservatives after announcing plans to close Winnipeg emergency rooms and to eliminate the post-secondary tuition cap and tax rebate.



“Last election, people’s minds were already made up. There wasn’t much of an option, there. But come 2020, we absolutely have to put a strong foot forward,” Kinew said. “During the last election, nobody would have voted for three emergency rooms to be closed. Nobody would have voted for $2,500 per year more taxes for recent graduates by cancelling the tuition rebate. Nobody would have voted for higher tuition, yet that’s what (the PCs) are doing…The overall tax burden today is higher than it ever was under the NDP.”



Kinew is the only leadership candidate for the provincial NDP after Steinbach LGBT activist Michelle McHale dropped out of the race April 22 due to health reasons. Potential candidates must enter the race before July 15. The leadership vote will take place in September.



Describing herself as a “recovering politician” after her unsuccessful bid to become Winnipeg’s mayor in 2014, Wasylycia-Leis described her early years running for political office. While she acknowledged the Lakeside riding has been represented in the legislature by the Tories for decades, Wasylycia-Leis asked members of the Lakeside NDP not to be discouraged.



“I actually ran three times in a constituency where the NDP didn’t have a hope in hell of winning,” she said. “But I have no regrets. It was an incredible learning experience for me and a way for me to learn about politics in a solid and grassroots way.”



Wasylycia-Leis also railed against the provincial government’s planned cuts and asked the riding association, whose membership totalled in the low double-digits, to expand their presence and connect with their communities.



“We have to keep fighting for the things our party built over the years,” she added. “Our party needs to actually recognize the importance of building at a grassroots level and you need all the support you can get to build here in Lakeside.”



Wasylycia-Leis also introduced her son Joseph, who is organizing the “Communities Not Cuts” event at The Forks early this month. Communities Not Cuts is a coalition of groups against the province’s agenda, which includes support from CUPE Manitoba, the Manitoba Federation of Labour, Public Service Alliance of Canada, UFCW and other organizations.



Jason Schreyer, Winnipeg city councillor for Elmwood-East Kildonan and the son of former premier and Governor-General Edward Schreyer, was also in attendance at the meeting.



Speaking to The Stonewall Argus and Teulon Times after the meeting, Wasylycia-Leis praised Kinew for going outside Winnipeg to speak to party members, but stopped short of endorsing him as provincial party leader. When asked who she endorsed for the federal NDP leadership race, Wasylycia-Leis said she “hasn’t made a decision yet”.



In last year’s provincial election, Matt Austman received 1,399 votes for the NDP in Lakeside compared to the 6,077 incumbent MLA Ralph Eichler received as a member of the PCs.



