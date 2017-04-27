Operation Red Nose thanks volunteers

After a successful campaign to get people home safe during the holiday season, Operation Red Nose, sponsored locally by Gimli Car Club, presented five youth organizations with a total of $7,500 in donations April 20.



“When it goes to youth organizations, we know it will help in every single way. For a lot of these organizations, the money is just not there and this helps them,” said John Hykawy, president of the Gimli Car Club.

“They are very supportive of our cause, so we are happy to give back to them,” he said.



The organizations and some of their members volunteered their time during Christmas to help the preventative program to get people home safely.



The Winnipeg Beach School Parent Advisory Council, Gimli High School Parent Advisory Council, Gimli Children’s Centre, Gimli Minor Hockey, Gimli Barvoneek Ukrainian Dance Group were the recipients of the donations.



“It’s such a helpful initiative for the community during the holiday season. We don’t want people to drink and drive, being car guys, we quite enjoy knowing people are getting home safe,” Hykawy said.



Michele Couture with the Gimli Children’s centre said the donation is a welcome boost.

“Receiving a cheque for $1500, made staying up until three in the morning very worthwhile,” she said, recalling her time volunteering last year.



Cindy Melsted, Gimli Minor Hockey said the funds will be used for general maintenance and ice fees.

“We feel honoured to be recipients of the funds and to be volunteering for a great cause,” she said.



The program is largely funded by MPI and in-kind private donations and typically has 100 volunteers in Gimli.