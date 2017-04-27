The RM of Gimli, during a public hearing, presented its 2017 financial plan April 20.



The report, presented by the RM’s assistant manager of finance Kelly Cosgrove, indicated among the RM’s greatest challenges for this year’s budget was minimizing taxation and managing debt.



For a balanced budget, the projected revenue for the RM is $11,633,190. $8.1 million of this revenue will come from municipal taxes.



The main expenses for the year include transportation services ($3.6 million), fiscal (debt) services ($2.1 million) and recreation and cultural services ($1.6 million).

“I think the budget is good. We spent a lot of time on this budget as compared to the last couple of years. We really were thinking of finding ways of still making things happen without spending a fortune doing it,” deputy mayor Peter Peiluck said.



The 2017 total assessment for the RM was $499,749,110, up from $490,981,900 in 2016.



Residential assessments (which make up the largest portion of the assessment amount) grew by over 21% to $348,800,550.

In turn, the general municipal mill rate has increased by .112 from 12.454 in 2016 to 12.566.



To illustrate the impact the 2017 budget would have on municipal property taxes, the presentation used an example of a residence in the RM’s urban area.

“Using a residential assessment of $100,000, the 2016 property taxes in the RM’s urban area were $672.89. The 2017 property taxes will be $ 691.70. An increase of $18.81,” the presentation explained.



In regards to the slight increase in taxes, Mayor Randy Woroniuk said it was reasonable and indicative of a growing economy.

“ I think that this is a fair and responsible budget. To me, it’s a budget that allows Gimli to keep going forward... and I think it would be irresponsible if we said ‘let’s just keep it at zero’. We see Gimli as moving forward and growing and it costs money to move forward. It’s a job well done,” he said.



Both Woroniuk and Peiluck listed the cost of living, municipal insurance costs, hydro and increased wages as some key areas that affected the budget and subsequently caused an increase in property taxes.

In the projected budget, the RM also transferred $560,666 to its reserve fund for future use.

Of that total, $90,000 was put in the general reserve, $50,000 in the road maintenance reserves, $105,000 in the equipment replacement reserve and $315,666 for the Federal Gas Tax.



The RM’s purchasing priorities for 2017 include getting a landfill packer for the Arnes waste disposal site, a road re-claimer, land drainage for the Goldfied lift station and Viking Park, upgrading the fence for the 2nd Avenue parking lot and improvements to, as of now, unspecified municipal roads.



As well, the RM has budgeted to complete its outdoor aquatic centre, upgrade security at Gimli’s recreation centre, public washrooms, and will upgrade accessibility on the beach.



Additionally, the RM has acquired the property adjacent to the Gimli Fire Hall, for future expansion of the fire department if required, at a cost of $220,000.

The total projected amount for capital expenditures is $4,5 million.



A detailed report on this year’s budget can be found at gimli.ca/docs/PresentationFinal.pdf.