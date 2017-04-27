The Canada 150 Gimli committee has received just over $10,000 worth of funding from the federal government to put on an art installation to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.



Until April 30, community members have an opportunity to vote for one of seven art installations, designed by Gimli High School students.



The winning design will be announced May 1 and will be created in time to float on Lake Winnipeg’s Gimli Beach July 1. It will also feature at other major events throughout the year.



The project will be made of recycled materials, largely plastic bottles.



Students have started a bottle drive to collect as many 2 litre bottles as possible. Community members are being asked to bring empty, sealed bottles they have or find to GHS, Robin’s Donuts or the RM office.



A news release explained the project is designed to bring awareness to plastic in our waterways and to encourage recycling.”



“I’m really looking forward to seeing how it will look. It will be really neat, and it will look good with all the other activities we will have on Canada Day,” Gimli Mayor Randy Woroniuk said, about the initiative.



He encouraged residents to drop off plastic bottles, noting the project “will need plenty”.



To vote, visit the RM of Gimli’s Facebook page or website.