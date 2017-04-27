A project, aimed at beautifying the outskirts of Fisher Branch is asking community members to chip in what they can to bring it to life.



The Fisher Branch Monument Park/Greenspace area committee started a GoFundMe Page in March to raise $250,000 for a project that would enhance the community and the entrance to the Fisher Branch and District area.



The space will include a park, a commemorative brick walkway, a driveway, engraved stones, a pavilion and a community garden, as well as the completed monument wheel.



“This park area will provide an opportunity to preserve our rural character, conserve natural land, create a better quality of life for residents and will raise awareness of our local area,” committee member Lori Smith wrote.



As of April 25, the project had raised $500 through donations from community members. The timeline to complete the project is open, meaning the project will be done in phases, as funding becomes available.



The committee has applied to multiple grants to increase fundraising efforts.



As well, a landscape architect has formulated plans and construction drawings for the park. A tender has also been put out for the construction of the driveway portion of the park.



The committee lists employment opportunities, more tourism and sustaining a vibrant rural community, as some of the benefits of having the greenspace in the community.



“For our students, it will provide a space for them to enjoy in and outside of school and could be utilized as an agricultural learning area. For our seniors, it will provide them with a space to garden and enjoy as an outing. For our families, it will provide a space for a farmers market and many other social events,” Smith said.



Smith noted community members have been supportive and “excited“ about the project. She added she was “optimistic it will be completed” in coming years.



For more information visit gofundme.com/fisherbranchgreenspace.