Carruthers reaches QFs at Players’ Championships

Reid Carruthers’ team from the West St. Paul Curling Club made the playoffs at the Grand Slam of Curling’s WestJet Players’ Championship in Toronto, but lost in the quarterfinals to two-time Manitoba men’s champion Mike McEwen 4-2 in the quarterfinals April 15.



After a blank in the first end, McEwen scored two in the second for the early lead. Carruthers replied with one in the third and both teams exchanged singles in the fourth and fifth. After McEwen added one in the seventh, Carruthers was ran out of rocks by McEwen in the eighth.



Carruthers began the event with a 7-2 win against McEwen in the round robin, but fell to Edmonton’s Brendan Bottcher 7-2 and to national and world champion Brad Gushue 7-5. After a 9-1 win against Calgary’s Kevin Koe, Carruthers lost to 2010 Olympic gold medallist John Morris 7-3, before rolling over Saskatoon’s Steve Laycock 11-3. In the tiebreaker, Carruthers defeated Morris 9-5.



Carruthers’ team will finish the curling season at the Humpty’s Champions Cup in Calgary April 25 to 30 without their skip. Carruthers and Ottawa’s Joanne Courtney will represent Canada at the 2017 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Lethbridge, Alta. April 22 to 29. As a result, recent team addition Craig Savill will play the lead position in Calgary.



Camp Morton’s Kerri Einarson and most of her team from the East St. Paul Curling Club will also end their season at the Grand Slam of Curling event in Calgary. Second Liz Fyfe will not make the trip, so Einarson’s team, which includes third Selena Kaatz and lead Kristin MacCuish of Stonewall, will replace her with Einarson’s mixed curling teammate Jennifer Clark-Rouire.

