Teulon Tigers claim championship

THE TEULON TIGERS WON THE HOCKEY MANITOBA MIDGET PROVINCIAL RURAL B/C BANNER MARCH 10TH - 12TH IN WINNIPEGOSIS.

THEY STARTED THE WEEKEND WITH A 16-2 WIN OVER SWAN LAKE ON FRIDAY, BUT THEN LOST 3 to 10 TO CRANBERRY PORTAGE LATER THAT DAY. TEULON THEN DEFEATED WINNIPEGOSIS 10-0 SATURDAY AND MACGREGOR 4-3 SUNDAY MORNING BEFORE BEATING GRUNTHAL 3-1 IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME.

THE TIGERS ALSO WON THE INTERLAKE MINOR HOCKEY MIDGET REGIONAL A BANNER ON MARCH 23. THEY DEFEATED PEGUIS IN A ONE GAME MATCHUP TO QUALIFY FOR THE A SIDE. TEULON THEN DEFEATED FAIRFORD IN 3 GAMES TO QUALIFY FOR THE FINAL ROUND, EVENTUALLY DEFEATING LAKE MANITOBA FOR THE BANNER IN GAME 3 AT TEULON.