RCMP investigating break and enter in progress



Selkirk RCMP were called to a residence located on North Dominique Drive in Selkirk for a report of a Break and Enter in progress with the owners still within the home at approximately 11:35 p.m. April 18.



It was reported that a single male attacker entered the residence forcefully through the back door with a firearm and edged weapon and attacked the owner by striking him. The suspect made demands to the homeowner and after a few minutes, left empty handed.

The homeowner was not seriously injured and at no time was the firearm discharged or the edged weapon used.

The suspect is described as being male, Indigenous in appearance, 20 to 30 years of age, and dressed all in black with a blue bandana.

RCMP believe the public is not at risk.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit along with the Selkirk Detachment continue to investigate.