Gimli Glider exhibit preparing to open

The Lakeview Resort in Gimli will soon be home to a permanent exhibition, chronicling the safe landing of a powerless jetliner at Gimli Airport on July 23, 1983.



To mark the famous occasion dubbed The Gimli Glider, the exhibition’s committee will host a grand opening event July 23.



“Finally, there is now a tangible location where people can come and see the story of the Gimli Glider,” committee president Barb Gluck said.

“It’s going to be a big summer for Gimli and this new exhibit is just going to add to the excitement.”



The exhibit will feature various displays of artifacts and actual aircraft parts from the famous aircraft.

“The subject of countless articles, books and documentaries, the exhibit will enlighten, educate and entertain visitors about this unique story in Canadian aviation history. This successful glide and landing event put Gimli on the world map. Personal stories from local residents and a race car group sitting alongside the runway will be told within the display. Reflections from the pilot and crew and others connected with the event will be told,” Gluck said.



A major American aerospace corporation, UTC Aerospace Systems, donated a RAM Air Turbine (RAT), which also be on display at the exhibition.

“We are thrilled that this company has chosen to support the exhibit,” Gluck said. “It really goes a long way in helping us tell the story.”



Gluck noted, in the future, the exhibition will expand to feature more of Gimli’s rich aviation history including the RCAF era, local aviation industries such as the Saunders Aircraft Corporation, and the Manitoba Air Service “water bombers” amongst others.



Gluck said the committee, most of all, was just happy to finally be sharing the project with the public.



“We are really proud of everybody that has been working on the exhibit,” she said. “There is a lot of room for a lot of thank-yous.”



For more information, visit gimliglider.com.