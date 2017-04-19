Woodlands school wins major tech prize

Woodlands School is getting powered up by a $25,000 technology prize it received after being selected as one of 10 schools to win the Staples Superpower Your School contest.



“I think we are going to put the money to good use. We are going to use the money to help with student learning and engagement and keep on tying our school to the environment and the community,” Woodland School principal Ward Hrabi said.



The school has been focused on environmental projects and instilling a sense of responsibility for the environment in its students.



“We have one earth and we have to take care of it and anything in the media you can pay attention to will tell you that the earth is suffering the consequences of human activity. We’re trying to get kids to tie their notions of belonging to the earth and understanding that the environment is good for them and good for the animals and it’s also a legacy for future generations (of students),” Hrabi said.



Woodlands School participated in the plastic bag challenge and collected over 17,000 bags to be recycled. Last year they also have an observational beehive on school grounds and a butterfly garden. The school also participates in community clean up projects. All of these initiatives helped secure the school’s win in the Superpower Your School contest.



Woodlands School hosted an assembly April 7 to break the news to teachers and students.



“(The students) loved it. They were pretty excited, pretty pumped. I think the staff was as well because we kept it a secret. Only two of us knew at the time,” Hrabi said.



The school already has plans to put the prize money to good use. They have plans to equip all of the classrooms with document cameras which will project images onto whiteboards. They are also hoping to get some cameras in order to facilitate photojournalism projects which students could participate in as well as looking into new iPads and computers for students.



“Nothing replaces the way you teach but (technology) does help accelerate (learning) and it does help with the engagement. Kids get really engaged in technology and they really like using it. It will also help cross the divide because some kids have technology (at home) and some kids don’t, so it helps level the playing field in that respect. Another thing that we’re going to be doing more of is online collaboration,” the principal said.