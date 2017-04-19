Fit Kids, Healthy Kids comes to Grosse Isle

A new program, Fit Kids, Healthy Kids, for children under six and their parents is now in its first few sessions at Grosse Isle Hall.

“Basically it’s teaching kids physical literacy and teaches parents about getting kids active and moving for life through games and skills in a non-competitive sports situation,” Kelly Kimball, the recreation director for Rosser Woodlands Recreation Commission, said.

The RWRC received a grant to purchase the play equipment being used for the program, which promotes movement of the body for young children such as being able to catch and throw and kick and balance.

“(It’s) just generally getting to know their body and movement,” Kimball said.

The program is currently running on Wednesdays from 10 a.m to 11 a.m. on a drop-in basis, but starting May 3 to June 14 a leader from Fit Kids Healthy Kids will join the group to teach parents activities which can be done using the equipment.

“They are going to teach the parents all of the games that can be done with the equipment and then in the fall the parents will run the program themselves as a co-op,” explained Kimball.

“I hope that the parents get a chance to see other parents with young children a bit for mental health. (I hope it will be used for) socialization for the kids and getting to know people in the communities and the surrounding areas and kids understanding general movement and gaining confidence in their ability to run and jump and play,” she said.