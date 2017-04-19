Don’t duck out

Balmoral Memorial Hall’s fundraiser is quacking up the region again with it’s annual Jackfish Creek Duck Races, April 23.



Along with the races from 1 to 2 p.m., there will be indoor activities which include a display by the Oak Hammock Carving Guild, sale of the new children’s story book, family activities and a homemade lunch menu by Balmoral Hall with it’s doors opening at noon.

Outdoor activities include the Duck Dump sponsored by the Balmoral Childcare Committee and a great barbecue by the Balmoral Hall.



Residents can also get up close and personal with Rusty, a live long-eared owl. She and her human perch, Jim Duncan, will be on display in the hall along with some interesting owl artifacts.



Richardson Pioneer Limited will present a $15,000 cheque toward the hall’s basement project.



Duck tickets are selling fast. Tickets are available from the Balmoral Recreation Centre, Balmoral Store, hall, board members or Bev Wait who can be reached at 467-2435.



All proceeds go to the current basement renovations at the hall.