This past Monday, I presented a member’s statement at the Manitoba legislature to recognize the Citizens for a Safer Selkirk volunteer group. These courageous people - Cheryl O’Neill, Karen Pruden, Brittany Waterman, Angel Hendrickson, Harley Collee, Michael Dunning and Raven O’Neill – have set out to remove needles for illegal drug use from areas where they are typically found. The Citizens for a Safer Selkirk promote their initiative via social media. Our community has already been made safer by the actions of this group. Thank you so much!

Broad changes are coming to Winnipeg’s health-care system to vastly improve the quality of care, and to strengthen the system that provides it. The improvements planned by our government and the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority are about making sure patients get the right care at the right time at the right place. We are consolidating services at specific hospitals and health centres to capitalize on their strengths and to position them to deliver better and more timely care, as well as to allow the concentration of valuable, specialized resources.

Within the next two years, all emergency and acute-care services in Winnipeg will be consolidated at Health Sciences Centre, St. Boniface Hospital and Grace Hospital. Beginning this fall, the emergency departments currently at Seven Oaks Community Hospital and Victoria Community Hospital will become urgent-care centres for cases that are serious but not life-threatening.

These are the first steps toward a necessary transformation in health care in Winnipeg, bringing better and safer care, shorter wait times and improved service at a lower cost. More information is available at www.healingourhealthsystem.ca.

Meanwhile, our Manitoba government has appointed a chair and members of the public to serve as committee members for our Wait Time Reduction Task Force. Community meetings for emergency services, as well as public meetings on surgical and diagnostic wait times, will be held later in April. Information will be posted at www.gov.mb.ca/health/wtrtf.html as it becomes available.

Our government has recognized April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month and is sharing information on resources and fostering a greater understanding of consent.

In recognition of the 200th anniversary of the signing of the Selkirk Treaty, Premier Brian Pallister is planning to take a trip by bicycle between the original and current settlements of Peguis First Nation. Manitobans are invited to participate in the mission of friendship by submitting letters of thanks to Indigenous peoples for the role they played in forming our province. The letters can be submitted before April 15 to premierpeguistour@leg.gov.mb.ca or by mail to:

Premier’s Peguis Tour Manitoba Legislative Building 450 Broadway Winnipeg, MB R3C 0V8

Manitobans can follow the journey on social media using the hashtag #PremierPeguisTour.

Alan Lagimodiere, MLA for the constituency of Selkirk



