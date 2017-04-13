One Gimli teen says he believes Sen. Lynn Beyak should have no place on Canada’s Senate after remarks she made about Canada’s residential school system, and he’s now actively working to see her removed.



“There were no well-intentions,” 18-year-old Gimli resident Cameron Lozinski.



“It was cultural genocide. They removed over 150,000 children and they put them in these institutions, and they told them you are not allowed to speak your language, not allowed to practise your culture and not allowed to see your family.”



Conservative Sen. Lynn Beyak of Ontario sparked outrage recently after she defended Canada’s residential school system as “well-intentioned,” and told her colleagues she was disappointed the Truth and Reconciliation Commission didn’t “focus on the good.”



“I speak partly for the record, but mostly in memory of the kindly and well-intentioned men and women and their descendants, perhaps some of us here in this chamber whose remarkable works, good deeds and historical tales in the residential schools go unacknowledged for the most part, and are overshadowed by negative reports,” Beyak said publicly.



As of April 10, Beyak had not backed down from her stance on Canada’s residential schools, and she has so far refused to apologize for her comments.

Beyak has also stated publicly she believes the “silent majority” in Canada agree with her comments.



Lozinski who is of Metis heritage and considers himself a “passionate social activist” has now started a petition asking that Beyak be removed from the Senate.



“These are colonial era ideas and beliefs,” he said. “They are residential school beliefs, and that’s not what we need in the Senate.”

Lozinski said he also doesn’t believe there is a silent majority supporting Beyak’s views.



“That right there is saying we still have colonial views,” he said. “I’m sure there are some that agree, but I do not believe it’s a silent majority.”

Beyak’s remarks eventually saw her removed from the Senate’s committee on Aboriginal Peoples, but Lozinski said that action doesn’t go far.



He believes any person who doesn’t fully understand and appreciate the impact of the residential school system should not have a place on Canada’s Senate.

“Her attitude is what Indigenous people have been facing for decades,” Lozinski said.



As of Monday, Lozinski had about 150 signatures on his petition and said people from all over Canada have signed it. He hopes to have 5,000 signatures by Aug. 2.

Lozinski said his petition needs a minimum of 500 for the petition to be presented in Parliament.



Lozinkski’s petition can be found online at petitions.parl.gc.ca/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-1013.