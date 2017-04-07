Easter Bunny fun in Eriksdale

Eaglets Daycare hosted their 11th annual Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at the Eriksdale Recreation Centre April 1. More than 150 people attended the event. Entertainment was provided by Scheme A Dream, two face painters and the Easter Bunny. “This was the first year we had entertainment and it was a great way to give back to the community,” Natalie Sweetland, with the daycare, said.

Proceeds from the event will go towards an outdoor play space.