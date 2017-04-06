Steelers honour significant players of 2016-17

The Selkirk Steelers honoured outstanding accomplishments by members of their player roster during the 2016-17 MJHL season, at their annual Windup and Awards Banquet held at Gaffers Restaurant in Lockport March 24.



The annual event is hosted by the Selkirk Steelers Booster Club, which currently has eight members.



Graduating from the Selkirk Steelers and Junior A hockey in Manitoba were Taylor Fisher, Braden Lozinski, Dallas Starodub, Cole McCartan, Jake Dudar, Liam Kroeker, Ezra Hall and Ryan Pruden.



The Best Local Players awards went to Dallas Starodub and Connor Barley. The Iron Man trophy went to Mark Wilson and Nathan Halvorsen won the Most Improved Player award. Ezra Hall took home the Most Gentlemanly Player award.



The Top Scorer for the Steelers in the 2016-17 season was Jake Dudar. Carter Barley won the Rookie of the Year award and the Top Defenceman award went to Mark Wilson. The award for Best Defensive Player was presented to Liam Kroeker.



Steelers goaltender Hayden Dola was the team’s Most Valuable Player and Shannan McFadden was named the team’s Most Inspirational Player. Dola, who wore No. 1 for the Steelers, said it was a nice honour for his hard work and effort.