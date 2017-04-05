Three dead in shooting near East Selkirk home

Three people are dead after a shooting in East Selkirk, RCMP confirmed April 3.



Selkirk RCMP responded to reports of shots fired at a residence on Cook’s Cove April 3 after 7 p.m.



“The RCMP is Selkirk received multiple calls through 911 from neighbours in the area,” RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre said at a press conference outside the residence April 4.



Upon arriving, RCMP officers found two adult males and one adult female dead outside the residence. It was later confirmed that firearms were involved.



“Members of the Forensic Identification section as well as the Serious Crime Unit are investigating,” Manaigre said.



Details are scant due to the infancy of the investigation and RCMP would not confirm if there were any witnesses or how many shots were fired. While RCMP know the identities of the three deceased individuals, but, as of press time, have not released their names to the public.



“Any potential witnesses are subject to the investigation at this time and I can only confirm firearms were used,” Manaigre added.



RCMP also stated there are no suspects at large and there is no risk or threat to public safety in the area.

Because the investigation is still ongoing, Manaigre acknowledged there is still a lot of work to do.



“A lot of questions need to be answered in order for the family to come to terms with what happened. This is a tragic incident for everyone involved and we have a lot to do to get the answers for them,” he said.



When asked whether the residence had been visited in the past by Selkirk RCMP, Manaigre said he was unaware if it had been.

