Road closure in Winnipeg Beach

The town of Winnipeg Beach is taking measures to deal with potential damage caused by recent flooding.



The town’s Prospect Street, between Laurel Avenue and Maple Avenue has been closed until further notice to cars and pedestrians because of structural damage that was caused by flooding.



“It’s an important part of our Prospect Street and we are working to get it fixed,” Mayor Tony Pimentel said, to The Interlake Spectator April 5.



There is no timeline for when repairs to the street will likely begin. Pimentel explained this is because the town is still working to determine the extent of the damage before framing a timeline for repairs.



“We are working with our emergency measures officer, we are speaking with Water Services and Highways (provincial departments) to get a professional opinion on the intergrity of the sttructure to determine what we need to do to repair it.,” Pimentel said.



Once the town determines what work will need to be done, it will proceed with trying to acquire funding for repairs Pimentel noted.



The town’s culverts where flood last week due to heavy rain and ice jamming. A few properties sustained water damage.



“This was something that was out of our control, but we have been working to get everything fixed,” Pimentel said.