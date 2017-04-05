Not on the trails

The RM of West St. Paul has received complaints of people operating Off Road Vehicles (ORV) on the West St. Paul Trail System.

ORVs are not allowed on the Trail System. ORVS include the following: any wheeled or tracked motorized vehicle designed or adapted for cross-country travel on land, water, ice, snow, marsh, swamp land or other natural terrain and includes, but is not limited to,

(a) a snowmobile,

(b) an all-terrain vehicle,

(c) a mini-bike, dirt-bike and trail-bike,

(d) a miniature vehicle such as a dune or sport buggy,

(e) an off-road maintenance machine,

(f) an amphibious vehicle, and

(g) a four-wheel drive motor vehicle, motorcycle or snow vehicle that is being driven elsewhere than on a highway, whether or not it is registered under The Drivers and Vehicles Act, but does not include an implement of husbandry, farm tractor, special mobile machine, garden tractor, lawn tractor or golf cart

The RM encourages the operators of ORVs to stay off the trails, as they are meant for pedestrians and bike riders; adding motorized vehicles to the trails poses a safety concern for those on foot and on bikes.

Members of Citizens on Patrol Program (COPP) will patrol the trails and if ORVs are spotted they will be reported to the East St. Paul RCMP detachment. Individuals who see people using ORVs on the trail are encouraged to call RCMP as well, and provide a description of the ORV and rider, and if possible, a licence plate number.

Manitoba Public Insurance requires an ORV to be registered if it is being driven anywhere other than the owner’s property. Operators also require additional insurance coverage that will insure them if they cause injury or damage while operating the ORV. If you are injured by an ORV, or if someone driving one causes damage to your property, you have the right to sue them.

People under the age of 14 are only allowed to drive an ORV under direct supervision of their parent or legal guardian. Those 14 and over without a valid driver’s licence and 15 ½ years of age with a valid Learner Stage licence, can operate an ORV unsupervised in areas where it is permitted (they can travel in ditches but cannot cross or travel on roadways, shoulders or sidewalks).

Those 16 years and over with a valid intermediate or full stage driver’s licence can operate an ORV anywhere they are permitted as long as they follow the rules of the Off-Road Vehicles Act.

They also must follow the Highway Traffic Act Sec. 33(1), which states: Except as may be authorized under another provision of this Act or under the regulations, no person shall operate an off-road vehicle

(a) upon or across a roadway or the shoulder thereof;

(b) on or across the median of a divided highway;

(c) on the right-of-way of an interchange; or

(d) on or across a sidewalk