First phase nearing completion

The long-awaited completion of the first phase of the Bottomley Creek Bank Remediation and Permanent Dike Construction Project is nearing completion.

MLA for St. Paul Ron Schuler said the RM of East St. Paul will receive $966,000 from the province to support the project.

“I am pleased to see Phase 1 of this important project finally nearing completion,” said Schuler. “Although the funding for this project was initially approved in 2011, the community of East St. Paul waited over five years for construction to begin. This project is very important to the community and has been a priority for me as the local MLA. I am proud that our new Manitoba government has delivered on this important commitment to the people of East St. Paul.”



Phase 1 of the Bottomley Creek project began on Jan. 27, 2017, and included a clearing of debris from the creek bed and installation of rockfill riprap along the banks of the creek. Phase 2 of the project will consist of dike reconstruction and will feature a segmental block wall facia with a clay core for water retention. Phase 2 will begin this summer and be completed by the fall of 2017.

“The Rural Municipality of East St. Paul is extremely grateful to the provincial government for its support for a permanent flood solution for our community,” said Shelley Hart, mayor of East St. Paul. “Over the past several years, we have been working directly with the affected residents to find an engineering solution which would preserve as much of the natural environment as possible while giving the community the flood protection it requires. We thank St. Paul MLA Schuler for his ongoing support for this project.”