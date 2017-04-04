RCMP respond to shooting

Selkirk RCMP responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in East Selkirk April 3 just after 7 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, two males and one female were discovered deceased outside of the residence.

"Firearms were involved in this incident," said Chief Superintendent Mark Fisher, Officer in Charge of Criminal Operations. "Based on the information known to investigators at this point in time, we do not believe that there is any ongoing risk or threat to public safety. No suspect is believed to be at large."





The RCMP Serious Crime Unit and Forensic Identification officers are currently on scene. The investigation is in its infancy and no further details will be provided at this time.



