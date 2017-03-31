Superior customer satisfaction for Steeltown Ford

Steeltown Ford is among an elite group of Ford and Lincoln dealerships to be recognized as a 2016 Diamond Club President’s Award winner by Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited. The Diamond Club President’s Award, one of Ford of Canada’s highest dealership honours, is presented annually to dealerships who demonstrate outstanding achievement in sales and customer satisfaction.



For 2016, Ford of Canada is recognizing Ford and Lincoln dealers across the country for providing superior experience in sales, service and overall dealership experience.



“Our success is driven by our strong customer relationships and our ties to Selkirk,” says Steeltown Ford Sales Dealer Principal, Jason Sargent. “We’re proud to have earned the President’s Award distinction every year since the beginning because it shows that our customers appreciate our team’s commitment to service excellence.”



Ford of Canada introduced The President’s Award in 2000. Dealers become eligible through excellence in dealership operations and exceptional customer feedback through survey responses related to their sales and service satisfaction and overall dealership experience.



The Steeltown team is dedicated to Selkirk and supports a different local charity or cause each month through dealer-run fundraising initiatives, as well as organizing their own snowmobile fundraisers. Past recipients of fundraising efforts include Children’s Rehabilitation Foundation, Canadian Cancer Society, and The Huntington’s Disease Society.



