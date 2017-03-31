The Addictions Foundation of Manitoba is hosting its Fentanyl and other Drugs Community Forum to educate the public and increase awareness about the current drug problems across Manitoba.



The event at Arborg Collegiate Institute April 11 will feature presentations by AFM’s medical director Dr. Ginette Poulin and Kathleen Mulroy, who is also from AFM.



AFM is a Crown agency that’ committed to being a foundation of excellence in providing addictions services and supporting healthy behaviors. AFM employs over 400 staff and provides a wide range of addictions services to Manitobans throughout 28 locations across the province. At least one in five Canadians experience problems with alcohol, drugs or gambling during their lifetime and fentanyl use has become a growing issue in Manitoba.



“Fentanyl abuse has been described as a crisis in many parts of Canada, including Manitoba,” Fandrey mentioned in one of her slides. “There is a growing trend towards the powdered form, which is being illegally imported from international sources like China.”



Fentanyl is an opioid pain killer which falls in the same class as codeine, morphine and oxycodone. It can be used safely when prescribed by a professional and taken as directed, but it has subsequently been produced and sold illegally, which is where the issues with the drug began.

“Fentanyl is a very potent drug, up to 100x stronger than morphine,” Fandrey added.



Fentanyl can be added to other drugs without the users’ knowledge and, because of its extreme potency, it only takes a tiny amount to cause an overdose. Carfentanil, what AFM representatives are calling “the new kid on the block,” is an even bigger concern for medical and law enforcement professionals as it is nearly 100 times more toxic than fentanyl. Carfentanil was never intended for use in humans as it is most commonly used as a tranquilizer in very large animals. As little as 10 mg can be used to sedate an elephant and while one million doses of fentanyl would fit in a shoebox, the same number of doses of carfentanil could fit in a golf ball.



AFM provides a range of prevention and education services on drugs, alcohol gambling throughout the province. AFM is involved with various community-based initiatives, working groups and partners. Representatives strive to meet the needs of the community in a wide range of settings, including community organizations and schools.



If anyone is having a problem with addiction and would like to reach out for help, the Manitoba Addictions Helpline can be reached at

1-855-662-6605.