Winnipeg Beach considers amending fees bylaw

The Town of Winnipeg Beach gave first reading to an amendment to their fees bylaw, aimed at providing options for property owners not connected to the town’s upgraded water system, at their regular council meeting March 22.



Currently, the town charges $150 for sewer connection, including an inspection to the property to make sure it is properly connected to the town’s water system.

Under the new amendment, those not connected to the system would get an opportunity to get plugged in for an additional cost.



“We are proposing an amendment to our bylaw to establish a new connection fee of $2,200 for the water system to cover our costs to inspect the connection and to establish a way for those properties that have not contributed to the current water system upgrades to do so,” town CAO Kerry Lawless said.



Lawless explained existing properties were required to contribute $1,933.47 each to fund the town’s water system upgrades.



“This (amendment) would primarily cover new properties created by a subdivision or split for those that wish to connect to our system,” he said.

“For those that already paid the $1,933.47 (or have committed to on their taxes over a ten year period), the fee will be reduced by that amount.”



As well, if the bylaw amendment is passed, the town would also be increasing the base sewer connection fee to $800 for properties that want to connect to the sewer system but did not pay the $645.13 levy for the town’s lagoon project.



The town will discuss and decide on the amendment at their next council meeting April 26.

