Purolator returns to normal operations

By Staff, Interlake Publishing

Purolator has reached a tentative agreement with the unanimous endorsement of the Teamsters' bargaining team.

As a result, the company has returned to normal operations. The company has lifted its temporary service suspension, a precautionary measure that we implemented on March 28 to protect customers from being negatively impacted by a possible strike.

Purolator appolgized for any inconvenience and is focused on getting back to providing full service to our customers as quickly as possible.



