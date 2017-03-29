Purolator returns to normal operations

Purolator has reached a tentative agreement with the unanimous endorsement of the Teamsters' bargaining team.



As a result, the company has returned to normal operations. The company has lifted its temporary service suspension, a precautionary measure that we implemented on March 28 to protect customers from being negatively impacted by a possible strike.



Purolator appolgized for any inconvenience and is focused on getting back to providing full service to our customers as quickly as possible.

