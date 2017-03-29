The Lake Winnipeg Foundation celebrated World Water Day March 22, by giving $21,000 worth of grants to four Manitoba-based projects that are working to improve water quality in Lake Winnipeg and its watershed. The celebration was hosted at FortWhyte Alive in Winnipeg.



“Our partners are doing incredible work across the watershed and we are so proud to be able to support them,” the LWF’s Executive Director, Alexis Kanu said.

“We really consider our grant recipients as partners, and our goal is not just to hand them a cheque and say ‘‘goodluck,’ our goal is to work along side them towards our common goal which is improving the health of Lake Winnipeg.”



Projects funded include Canadian Parks And Wilderness Society’s Manitoba Chapter for its “Conserving the Boreal Forest for the Health of Lake Winnipeg” project, which received $5,000 from LWF.



“This grant helps to boost our capacity. The LWF support will help us move forward with our stakeholder engagement process more effectively,” CPAWS’ executive director, Ron Thiessen said.



CPAWS, together with Fisher River Cree Nation and the province, is working to conserve the landscape in the region and manage the flow of waters entering the lake. Thiessen explained the land helps filter nutrients out of water entering the Lake.



“It is really important to protect and manage the Boreal forest in the watershed so we don’t add more detrimental nutrients to the lake and also so that we don’t undermine all the extra efforts that are going towards recovering the lake,” Thiessen said.



The University of Manitoba’s “Near real-time assessment of algal blooms and nutrients in the Lake Winnipeg Basin’s other Great Lakes” received $6,000 in funding.

The project will look into the water quality of the lakes Manitoba, Winnipegosis and Waterhen. The project will use both satellite imagery and water-sampling to analyse the nutrients that contribute to algae bloom in the water.



The other two grant recipients include the town of Niverville in southern Manitoba, which received $5,000 for its Lagoon Bioremediation Project and FortWhyte Alive, which also got $,5000 for its “Winnipeg’s Lake Winnipeg: Aquatic Education, Monitoring and Restoration towards Conservation” project.



LWF is an organization that supports projects that aim to improve water quality in Lake Winnipeg and its watershed through grants.



Priority is given to those that address one or more of the eight actions to reduce phosphorus loading outlined in our flagship initiative, the Lake Winnipeg Health Plan,” a news release said.



Grant recipients are selected by the LWF’s board of directors, following an annual submission process. For more information visit lakewinnipegfoundation.org.

