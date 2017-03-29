Ice Dawgs defeat Storm, advance to KJHL final

The Arborg Ice Dawgs have made it to the KJHL championship, after beating the OCN Storm 12-0 in game five of their best-of-seven playoff semifinal.

Arborg won the series 4-1 booking their place in the final against the Peguis Juniors, that got underway at the Arborg and District Arena March 28. The final score was unavailable at press time.



The Dawgs last won the KJHL championship in 2012. They were last in the championship Series in 2014, where they lost to the Selkirk Fishermen.



Game five: Ice Dawgs 12 Storm 1

The Arborg Ice Dawgs and OCN Storm faced off for the last time at the Arborg and District Arena March 21. The Dawgs dismantled the travelling OCN team 12-1 in a comprehensive defeat that booked their ticket to the KJHL final.



The Storm opened scoring early in the first period with a goal from Broady Personius, during a powerplay at 3:36. The goal was OCN’s only one of the game. Arborg ended the frame with two goals- one from Cal Finnson and another from Spencer Kilbrei, the latter coming eight seconds before the period ended.



In the second period, the Dawgs ramped up their dominance, netting four goals from Clint Torfason, Jordan Kristjanson, two from Bradyon Chwartacki and Kilbrei, with his second.



Arborg glided through the third period, adding another six to their impressive tally. Goals were courtesy of Chwartacki, with his third, Dylan Furgala, Finnson with his second, Josh Wilkenson, with two and Ryan Pachailo.



Keian Weseen was the netminder for OCN Storm saving 26 of 32. Anthony Fontaine also minded the net for the Storm saving 31 of 37 shots. Jordan Liske was the netminder for Arborg saving 44 of 45.



