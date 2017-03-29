Flooding with music

Kevin Roy (Kratsch) is preparing for debut of the The Mighty River in his home province of Manitoba.



The Ecole Selkirk Junior High technical education teacher said the video features the hardships of flooding in Manitoba.



Kratsch has been pursuing music full time for the past three years and is able to also find time to teach students.



“I had a window of a couple of months this academic year with a term position,” he said about working at Ecole Selkirk Junior High. “I’ll keep working there until June.

Kratsch said the video that was released in early March was filmed with the assistance from the Manitoba Archives using footage from the 1950 flood.



“I think the song is pretty visual and the lyrics,” he said. “When I was looking at the 1950 flood footage. I saw the 1997 flood. I helped out and saw the devastation in southern Manitoba and places outside the city, it put things in perspective a little bit and seeing what it would have been without a (Red River) floodway.”

The Winnipeg musician has been on tour promoting the video with a song. He is donating all proceeds from this particular son go the Canadian Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.



“When I was looking at what I could do to give back with the song, I was inspired by our flooding and our situation here every year. I was thinking about it and Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund seemed like the natural choice for that with their involvement in our floods every year and bringing relief to those who are effected”



For those who want to check out the video and listen to the song, Kratsch is hosting a show at the Good Will Social Club March 30 at 8 p.m.



“I am raising awareness for this campaign, video and song as the ice beings to melt,” Kratsch said. “Obvious it hits home for us, but it hits home with a lot of audiences out there.



About Kevin Roy

After an EP, and over 350 shows across Canada, Kevin Roy released his debut LP, Heartworn Highways, Sept. 23, 2016. The album was created with a successful

Kickstarter campaign raising over $6,000.

The album reached No. 1 on the National Folk/Roots !Earshot charts for the month of September 2016, and No.12 for the 2016 year. On Stingray music, ‘The Mighty River’ is the 10th most played folk/roots song. Since the release he has toured and showcased across Canada.



He’s opened for

Lynn Miles (2013 JUNO winner for Roots & Traditional Solo Album of the Year) and Sweet Alibi (WCMA

2014 roots group of the year), played on festival bills with Deep Dark Woods, Andy Shauf, Dead South, Daniel Romano, and Kathleen Edwards.