Boychuk shining on skates

Cali Boychuk has had a remarkable season on her blades.



The youth, who is coached by Margo Russell, continues to attain success in her chosen sport of figure skating.



Boychuk represents the Selkirk Skating Club and placed first in pre-juvenile U11 at the STARSkate Provincial Championship in Morden March 5 to 6.



This recent accomplishment represented the third time she has attained a first place finish out of four competitions in Manitoba during the 2016-17 competitive season.



Looking back on the season that was, Boychuk placed first at the Winnipeg Superskate Nov. 25 to 27, earned first place honours at Skate Canada Manitoba Sectional Championships in Morden Nov, 5 to 6, and finished in first at the Manitoba Summer Open in Winnipeg in pre-juvenile women U11 July 23 to 24. Her only second place finish this season took place at the Manitoba Open Freeskate in Waskada Feb. 17 to 19.

