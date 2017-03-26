Peguis First Nation band members have elected Glenn Hudson as chief after he earned 1,139 votes on election day March 24. His tally represented nearly 300 more votes than his closest competitor, Cindy Spence, who attained 855 votes. Spence was chief of Peguis between 2015 and 2017. Rounding out the three candidates running for chief was Albert Sutherland at 414 votes.



"I certainly appreciated the support from the people of Peguis and they gave me a strong mandate in terms of my plan and vision for the community, said Hudson March 26. "I am blessed and give thanks to that."



Hudson is no stranger to the position of chief as it's a title he held previously from 2013 to 2015. He lost the 2015 election to then chief Spence.



Spence, who explained she was a community activist prior to being elected in 2015, said she will continue to work for her community in other ways.



"It's been an excellent two years. I was the first woman chief in Peguis history and it's a historic title that I carried with honour," said Spence, who noted the treaty was signed in 1871. "I was given certain tasks and some of them I have not completed that started before I became chief that I worked on as my time as an elected official. Some of the items are unfinished and some of them I have to continue on with."



According to Hudson, returning to office was his focus after he lost the 2015 election to Spence. He noted that he put a great deal of effort into his preparation for this particular election campaign.



Hudson, who will lead the community of more than 7,000, explained he ran a positive campaign and was focused on what he can do for the people of Peguis.

"It was a hard fought campaign," he said.

During his election campaign, Hudson advocated he would get down to business if elected by creating jobs for the largest First Nation community in Manitoba community located 185 kilometres north of Winnipeg.







As chief from 2007 to 2015, Hudson was committed to pursuing business development ventures as a way to improve the quality of life for Peguis band members.





"My focus was the vision that I have for our community and going forward with economic development...And to continue development within the community of Peguis such as with our new personal care home coming."







A major business venture Hudson, along with council, was involved with was the deal to purchase Assiniboia Downs for $22 million, in 2013, which he stated was $8 million less than the $30 million asking price.





Prior to election day, when asked why he would make the ideal candidate for chief, Hudson told the Interlake Spectator that during his time as cheif, he focused on strengthening the first nations' economy by reducing the deficit and by building their own source of revenues.



"Some of the major economic development initiatives started during my time as Chief included launching Chief Peguis Investment Corporation, creating an economic development zone at 1075 Portage Avenue in Winnipeg, negotiating a multi-million dollar land deal at Assiniboia Downs, starting Chief Peguis Construction, initiating the claim of Kapyong Barracks, and establishing one of the largest geothermal energy programs in all of western Canada," Hudson said.





Four candidates were elected to band council out of the 28 who ran for the position of councillor. Elected to council as councillors are Annette Spence-Meeches (784), Wade Sutherland (739), Glennis Sutherland (584), and Mary Tyler Bear (518).







At the urban poll in Winnipeg, dozens of eligible voters filled the office to cast their vote.



Carol Smith, who is from Peguis but resides in Winnipeg, said she was excited to cast her vote.

“I always try to get my vote in,” Smith said.



Another band member, Jennifer Govereau who was born and raised in Peguis, also voted at the urban poll.

“Every vote counts and I am happy to be voting,” Govereau said.

With files from Juliet Kadzviti, The Interlake Spectator