What’s your Slurpee in ?

Selkirk and surround area residents can start planning what type of container to bring down to the 7-Eleven located at 55 Main Street in Selkirk.



After a two-year hiatus 7-Eleven is bringing back Bring Your Own Cup Day by popular demand March 24 and 25.



The event kicks off the start of Slurpee Season in Canada in the most outrageous and creative way possibleCustomers can fill up their own cups with a flavoured Slurpee for only $1.50.



In the past, Slurpee enthusiasts have brought fish bowls, trophies and fine china to local stores nationwide.



The fourth annual Slurpee BYOC Day puts its own colourful spin on the event, stretching the fun over 48 hours.



“Each year, our Slurpee fans surprise us with their creativity,” said Doug Rosencrans, General Manager and Vice President of 7-Eleven Canada. “We heard you Slurpee fans, and we have extended this year’s Bring Your Own Cup Day into a two-day affair making it more convenient for more fans to participate. Slurpee BYOC Day is back and bigger than before. We’ve doubled the days – and we are expecting double the creativity.”



Customers can fill up their own choice of container with a wide variety of Slurpee flavours, including a limited-time-only flavour, Crush Sour Cherry.



The popular promotion is a hot zone for creativity, but does come with a few restrictions. Containers must be within 26cm in diameter, watertight, clean and hygienic.

There is a limit of one container per person per day and no refills.



To follow the fun, use the hashtag #BYOCCanada, as one lucky fan will be awarded a year’s worth of Slurpee. Scan your 7Rewards app to earn a punch and get closer to a free Slurpee, every seventh cup is free. More information on Slurpee in Canada is available for Canadian customers at www.slurpee.ca or www.facebook.com/slurpeecanada.

