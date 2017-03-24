Terriers chase Steelers out of playoffs

The Selkirk Steelers have been eliminated from the 2016-17 MJHL postseason after what was a remarkable regular season.



The Terriers took a major bit out of Selkirk’s Junior A hockey club at the PCU Centre in Portage March 20 as they defeated the Steelers 7-1 in front of 790 hockey fans.



The Steelers entered game five of the best of seven series down 3-2, but were unable to make a comeback as Portage clinched the series 4-2.



Scoring the long goal for the Steelers in the 7-1 defeat was Cole McCartan with the assists going to Dallas Starodub and Nathan Hillis.



After close contests in the first three games of the series, the Steelers struggled on the score sheet in games four, five and six as they only mustered a total of two goals in the remaining three games of the series.



Game four was a dramatic turn in the series as Selkirk struggled in the offense department.



Portage defeated Selkirk in the first game of the series 3-2 after triple over time was required to determine a winner. Selkirk rallied in game 2 with a 4-3 victory and a 2-1 win in game 3.