Peguis First Nation community heads to the polls

Peguis First Nation band members headed to the polls March 24 to vote for Chief and councillors.



Polls, at both the Peguis Community Hall and Peguis’ Winnipeg Office, opened at 9 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

Candidates for Chief include current Chief Cindy Spence, Glenn Hudson and Albert Sutherland. There are 31 candidates for councillors.



At the urban poll in Winnipeg, dozens of eligible voters filled the offices to cast their vote.



Carol Smith, who is from Peguis but resides in Winnipeg, said she was excited to cast her vote.

“I always try to get my vote in,” she said.



Another band member, Jennifer Govereau who was born and raised in Peguis, also voted at the urban poll.

“Every vote counts and I am happy to be voting,” she said.



Counting of ballots is likely to be complete March 25, and results will be announced shortly after.



